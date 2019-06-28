Concert: Rock'N Chicks of Classic Rock Tribute

See Rock'N Chicks of Classic Rock Tribute perform live with the Jalong with a classic rock duet of "Garling & O'Neil" at Shepard Park as part of the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series!

Admission is free, and attendees can also enjoy a beer and wine tent and childrens' activities.

The series is family- and dog-friendly, but take note that no coolers can be brought into the secure area.

The series takes place from 6pm - 9:30pm on ten Fridays from June 14 to August 30, 2019. Each concert features an opening act followed by the headliner.