Concert: Rock'N Chicks of Classic Rock Tribute
Fridays at the Lake Concert Series
Shepard Park 271 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845
See Rock'N Chicks of Classic Rock Tribute perform live with the Jalong with a classic rock duet of "Garling & O'Neil" at Shepard Park as part of the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series!
Admission is free, and attendees can also enjoy a beer and wine tent and childrens' activities.
The series is family- and dog-friendly, but take note that no coolers can be brought into the secure area.
The series takes place from 6pm - 9:30pm on ten Fridays from June 14 to August 30, 2019. Each concert features an opening act followed by the headliner.