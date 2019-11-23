Concert: Seth Bernard

"This music not only swings, rocks, and grooves -- it matters. It’s the voice of a real community, with a sound and a message the world needs to hear." - Bill McKibben, author, environmentalist, journalist.

Seth is a prolific songwriter and recording artist with 12 solo albums and a dozen more collaborative projects in his catalogue. He's won 8 Jammie awards as a recording artist and producer, and has been a longtime iconic leader and steward of Michigan’s music community. His newest work, "Eggtones," is a four-album series released over the last 2 years to critical acclaim. In early 2018, Bernard launched the Clean Water Campaign for Michigan, a social movement using storytelling and music to amplify the groundswell of support for water issues.

Suggested donation $15