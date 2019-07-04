Concert: "Stars and Stripes Forever"

The Lake Placid Sinfonietta presents “Stars and Stripes Forever,” sponsored by Champlain National Bank, a free Park Series concert at 7 PM in the Paul White Memorial Shell, Mid’s Park, downtown Lake Placid under the direction of conductor Kynan Johns. Kick off the summer with celebrating the spirit of American independence with music by Irving Berlin, Leroy Anderson and John Philip Sousa. Rain site is St. Agnes Church on Saranac Ave. For more information call 518.523.2051 or go to www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org.