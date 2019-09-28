Concert: Studio Two

Break out your bellbottoms and comb your hair into your best mop top because the Beatles are coming to Brandon, VT. Studio Two, a Massachusetts-based Beatles Tribute band, is coming to Brandon, Vermont’s Town Hall Theater on September 28th.

Even without the presence of thousands of screaming girls, Studio Two will perform in full character – donning authentic Beatle outfits and speaking in Liverpool accents – theatrics this group is known for. Studio 2 unlike other tribute bands focuses on the Beatles early years. These are the years where people actually saw them play. The years where the Beatles crafted their sound and their stage performance. The years where they took the world by storm and changed everything.

The performance is hosted by the Brandon/ForestDale Lions Club with the proceeds of the fundraiser benefiting the residents of the Brandon/ForestDale Community. “We Serve” is the Lions motto and that is what this club does. Please help us continue serving our community by joining the fun and reminiscing – you will be transported in time!!!

Studio Two will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play until closing. Patrons can enjoy snacks and beverages offered by the Brandon/ForestDale Lions Club, and a 50/50 raffle will be drawn at intermission. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Carr’s Gifts, Virgil and Constance or call Fred Pockette at 1-802-247-6722.