Anne Janson

Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

Enjoy Valentine’s Day with a performance by affiliate artist Anne Janson, flute, with Stefanie Taylor, viola, and Rebecca Kauffman, harp. This delightful program features the Debussy Trio and Vermont composer David Feurzig’s work inspired by Debussy. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168