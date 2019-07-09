Concert: Not My Sister

Not My Sister will be performing on the lawn at the Social Center on Tuesday, July 9th at 7:00 p.m.

All female vocalist band Not My Sister will be performing as part of the "On the Lawn" Free Summer Concert Series. On Tuesday nights in July the Social Center presents a children's performance at 6 pm and a lawn concert at 7 pm – rain or shine.Bring a lawn chair! Performances will be moved indoors if necessary. Food Truck on site!