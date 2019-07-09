Concert: Not My Sister
On the Center Lawn Concert Series
Elizabethtown Social Center 7626 US Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932
Not My Sister will be performing on the lawn at the Social Center on Tuesday, July 9th at 7:00 p.m.
All female vocalist band Not My Sister will be performing as part of the "On the Lawn" Free Summer Concert Series. On Tuesday nights in July the Social Center presents a children's performance at 6 pm and a lawn concert at 7 pm – rain or shine.Bring a lawn chair! Performances will be moved indoors if necessary. Food Truck on site!