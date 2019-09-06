Concert: The String Revolution

Based in Los Angeles, California, The String Revolution is comprised of four professional guitar players who are virtuosos and create distinctive sounds with their guitars: mimicking percussion, special effects, melodic grooves, bass lines, and more. They share a passion for many different musical styles and guitar techniques which has given The String Revolution a unique sound.

The band includes former Randy Rhoads student Janet Robin (recently named “Top 50 Acoustic Guitarist” by Guitar Player Magazine, 2017), who is also an acclaimed touring guitarist with the likes of Lindsey Buckingham, Meredith Brooks, Air Supply and many more; award winning Austrian nylon-string guitarist Markus Illko; Swiss multi-credited producer, songwriter, and guitarist Daniel Schwarz; and, underground LA fav indie artist/guitarist Art Zavala Jr. They released their first EP “Stringborn” in 2016 to rave reviews and jam-packed shows, and their newest CD, “Red Drops” is set for release in 2019. The String Revolution’s cover version of “Billie Jean” reached the Top 10 Spotify LA Instrumental Charts and has over 300,000 plays. ”Stringborn” was also included on the 2017 Grammy Entry Ballot.

Suggested donation: $15