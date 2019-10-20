Concert: The Trillium Chamber Ensemble

Hans The French Connection Plus!

Please join us at 4pm at St. Agnes on October 20th. The Trillium Chamber Ensemble will play an exhilarating program of classic, virtuosic, cross-over, Latin, lyrical, and Gypsy chamber music. The Trillium Chamber Ensemble includes Timothy Mount, piano, Janice Kyle, oboe, Marilyn Reynolds, violin, and Alison Simcox, cello. Stravinsky’s iconic “Soldier’s Tale” will be heard in a rarely performed arrangement by the composer for oboe, violin, and piano. “Tzigane” or Gypsy music by Ravel is a fiery show piece for violin. Joan Amargos’ “Canciones populares,” a set of 4 Spanish songs, are arranged for oboe, cello, and piano. Robert Planel’s “Andante and Scherzo” overflows with beautiful melodies and Ibert’s lively “Entr’acte” will be sure to delight. This performance is not to be missed!