Concert: The Young 'Uns

The Young 'Uns appear at the Whallonsburg Grange on August 23rd at 7:30.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, New York will be hosting one of only nine concerts by British folk trio The Young ‘Uns on their first US tour. This highly acclaimed band from the north of England was awarded BBC Folk Group of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and Folk Album of the Year in 2018. They will be performing at the Grange on Friday, August 23 at 7:30. Tickets are $12; under 18, $5. Tickets are available online at www.thegrangehall.info.

The Young’uns are set to bring their unique brand of social commentary to U.S. venues for the first time this summer. Best known for their largely-unaccompanied story songs, some ripped straight from news headlines, their music is at once poignant and humorous. From songs about a grandfather who outfits a mobile kitchen to feed refugees (“Ghafoor’s Bus”), to the story of a young woman killed by her own family for marrying without their permission (“Streets of Lahore”), to the longing of a soldier for home (“Lapwings”), the spellbinding harmonies and strong songwriting of The Young ‘Uns has no comparison.