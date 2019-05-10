Concert to raise money for Northern Current Music Festival

The Waterhole will host a concert featuring plenty of local talent to raise money for Northern Current, the community music festival that will be held here Labor Day weekend.

The fundraising concert will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, with doors opening at 8 p.m. The lineup consists of local acts Theresa Hartford, Steve Langdon, the Curios, the Grass Company, Crowfeather and Scarsdale Vibe.

The show will begin with local singer/songwriter Theresa Hartford. Steve Langdon will then take the stage with his acoustic guitar and harmonica act playing blues and folk.

The Curios, featuring Brianna Knapton and Michael Portal, is a dive into downtempo trip hop infused with indie and jazz influences. Following them will be the Grass Company, a traditional blue-collar bluegrass group that features Ken Casler on banjo, Kris Casler on mandolin and Clinton Green on guitar.

Next up is Crowfeather, a fun, weird mix of funk, punk and rock with Shaun Kittle on drums, Luke Meissner on guitar and vocals, Clint Green on bass and vocals, and Chris Morris on trumpet, keys and vocals.