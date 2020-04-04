Concert: Tracy Grammer

Tracy Grammer

Renowned for her pure, emotive vocals, perfectly intoned violin, and guitar playing that is by turns percussive and delicate, Grammer is also a gifted storyteller whose incantations add a rare mixture of vulnerability, intimacy, and hard-won insight to her performances.

Grammer rose to acclaim as half of the "postmodern, mythic American folk" duo, Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer. From 1998-2001, the duo released three internationally celebrated, chart-topping albums featuring Carter's mytho-poetic Americana songcraft and in 2002, toured with Joan Baez, both as featured artists and Baez's bandmates. Called “the new voice of modern folk music,” the duo was clearly in its ascendancy when in July 2002, Carter suffered a fatal heart attack mid-tour. He was 49; Grammer, 34.

Determined to honor the duo's trajectory and bring Carter's songs, and those of other favorite writers, to broader audiences, Grammer kept to the road, releasing several solo and archival recordings, including 2012's LITTLE BLUE EGG (Red House Records), the #1 most-played album on Folk Radio in 2012 with that year's #1 most-played song. Joan Baez says of Grammer, "Tracy is a brilliant artist… Her voice is distinctive and beautiful, as is her mastery over the instruments she plays." Grammer is currently on tour celebrating the release of LOW TIDE, her first album of original songs and the #9 most-played album on folk radio for 2018.

Concert begins at 7:30pm. Concert tickets are $20. A pre-concert dinner is available for $25. Reservations are required for dinner and recommended for the show. Venue is BYOB. Call (802) 247-4295 or e-mail info@brandon-music.net for reservations or for more information. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Rd. Brandon, VT 05733 www.brandon-music.net