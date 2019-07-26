Concert: Vivid From Connecticut With Tumbling Dice

Part of the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series

Shepard Park 271 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845

See Vivid From Connecticut perform live with the Tumbling Dice at Shepard Park as part of the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series!

The series includes a beer and wine garden and are family- and dog-friendly.

The series takes place from 6pm - 9:30pm on ten Fridays from June 14 to August 30, 2019. Each concert features an opening act followed by the headliner.

