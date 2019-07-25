Concert: Gregory Sheppard

Gregory Sheppard

Gregory Sheppard, bass, will give a concert at the United Methodist Church in Long Lake on Thursday, July 25, at 7:30 pm. While based in NYC, he has performed in a variety of venues in the US, Europe and Canada.

Among the companies with which he has performed are the San Francisco Opera and the Western Opera Tour, New York City Opera, Central City Opera, Lake George Opera, Syracuse Opera, Glimmerglass Opera, Opera Memphis, Chattanooga Opera, and Orlando Opera.

His orchestra appearances include soloist with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, Denver Symphony, Syracuse Symphony, Chattanooga Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, New Haven Symphony, Little Orchestra Society, Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, Western New York Chamber Orchestra, and Chicago Chamber Orchestra.

In Europe, Mr. Sheppard has performed with the Biennale Festpiel (Munich), Savonlinna Opera (Finland), Wien Festspiel (Vienna) and with Orchestra I Solisti di Roma. He has appeared at the Bowdoin Music Festival as soloist in Mozart’s Requiem Mass, Cazenovia Counterpoint Festival in the world premiere of “Pushed Aside: Reclaiming Gage” and at the North Shore Music Festival. Mr. Sheppard was Metropolitan National Council Auditions Winner, and has also received the Syracuse Opera Artist of the Year Award, Jan Peerce Scholarship, and Syracuse University Faculty Award.

Upcoming appearances include “Sass n’ Class” with Opera Ebony, “Three Penny Opera” for Syracuse Opera, soloist in Messiah, and Melchior in Amahl and the Night Visitors with Anastasia Concerts. Mr.Sheppard holds degrees from Syracuse University and New York University.

He will be presenting a concert based on his various roles and past performances.

The concert is free, but donations are appreciated. A reception to meet the artists will follow the program. For more information, call 518 582 2462. This production is part of a summer concert series organized by the Long Lake Friends of Music.

This project is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and is administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.