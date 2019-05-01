Congress Park and Union Avenue Walking Tour

May 1, Wednesday | 1 to 3pm

Congress Park, Saratoga Springs

Spring Brochure Spring Brochure

View the monuments of Congress Park, Canfield Casino, the many springs of Saratoga and the development of Union Avenue neighborhood. Learn about the architecture and history of the neighborhood and some of the outstanding stories of some of these buildings. Climb the Trask Staircase and explore the area of Circular Street to Union Avenue, a neighborhood with an architectural span of nearly 200 years.

Instructor: R. Paul McCarty, Old Fort House Museum

Price: $19

CRN: 20046

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu