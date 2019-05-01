Congress Park and Union Avenue Walking Tour
Congress Park 268 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
May 1, Wednesday | 1 to 3pm
Congress Park, Saratoga Springs
View the monuments of Congress Park, Canfield Casino, the many springs of Saratoga and the development of Union Avenue neighborhood. Learn about the architecture and history of the neighborhood and some of the outstanding stories of some of these buildings. Climb the Trask Staircase and explore the area of Circular Street to Union Avenue, a neighborhood with an architectural span of nearly 200 years.
Instructor: R. Paul McCarty, Old Fort House Museum
Price: $19
CRN: 20046
Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu