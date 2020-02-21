Contra Dance with Caller Jeremy Clifford

Roderick M Driscoll Adirondack 2 Step With Jeremy Clifford

Like to dance to good music? Come join in the fun of a real, old time contra dance called by Jeremy Clifford with music by Adirondack 2 Step!

What’s a contra dance? It’s informal social interaction and meeting people, set to music in a casual and relaxed atmosphere. It will be fun for beginner and advanced dancers of any age. If you like to move your feet to great music, you’ll enjoy this dance. There will be round, square and contra dances set to traditional old time and Celtic fiddle tunes. We’ll even have a couple of country waltzes. If you like to just listen, you’ll love the lively tunes by Adirondack 2 Step, featuring two hammered dulcimers.

You can’t help but have a good time!

Suggested Donation: $10

Sponsored by: Adirondack Contra, an affiliate of Country Dance and Song Society.

More information at: call 518 643-2735 or email: drisc2000@yahoo.com

Please bring clean, dry shoes and wear comfortable clothes. Refreshments will be available.