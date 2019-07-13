Cooie DeFrancesco to Perform at Saranac Village at Will Rogers

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

On Saturday, July 13th at 7:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers will host a performance by Cooie DeFrancesco as she performs traditional tunes, popular music and original songs. This program is open to the public and a $5 donation is requested. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 518-891-7117. To listen to a sampling of her music, visit www.cooiesings.com

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
Community Events, Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
