Cooking Class Book Club
SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay Road, Queensbury, New York 12804
Yvonne Goodwin
SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Winter and Spring 2020
February 7, March 20 and April 10
Fridays | 4:30 to 7:30 pm
SUNY Adirondack Culinary Arts Center, Seasoned Restaurant, 14 Hudson Ave, Glens Falls
Pre-registration required. Go to www.sunyacc.edu/continuing-ed/registration
Do you love reading and food? This is the perfect book club for you! Throughout the course, students will read and discuss a different book every month — each with a food-related twist.
February: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
March: “Notes on a Banana: A Memoir of Food, Love, and Manic Depression” by David Leite
April: “The Taster” by V.S. Alexander
We will discuss the chosen book at the start of the class and then go into the kitchen and prepare some of the meals mentioned in the book. Leave each class with recipes to take home and enjoy. Participants will learn new techniques to use in their own kitchens, as well as read new and exciting books about food, love and travel.
Registration for this course ends on Friday, January 31. Any withdrawals after the January 31 deadline will not receive a refund for materials costs. Participants must obtain their own copies of the books.
Instructor: Chef Megan Diehl, SUNY Adirondack
Price: $154 (Course price includes a $40 materials fee.)
CRN: 20025