Cooking Class Book Club

Yvonne Goodwin SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Winter and Spring 2020

February 7, March 20 and April 10

Fridays | 4:30 to 7:30 pm

SUNY Adirondack Culinary Arts Center, Seasoned Restaurant, 14 Hudson Ave, Glens Falls

Pre-registration required. Go to www.sunyacc.edu/continuing-ed/registration

Do you love reading and food? This is the perfect book club for you! Throughout the course, students will read and discuss a different book every month — each with a food-related twist.

February: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

March: “Notes on a Banana: A Memoir of Food, Love, and Manic Depression” by David Leite

April: “The Taster” by V.S. Alexander

We will discuss the chosen book at the start of the class and then go into the kitchen and prepare some of the meals mentioned in the book. Leave each class with recipes to take home and enjoy. Participants will learn new techniques to use in their own kitchens, as well as read new and exciting books about food, love and travel.

Registration for this course ends on Friday, January 31. Any withdrawals after the January 31 deadline will not receive a refund for materials costs. Participants must obtain their own copies of the books.

Instructor: Chef Megan Diehl, SUNY Adirondack

Price: $154 (Course price includes a $40 materials fee.)

CRN: 20025