Poster Design by Sherman Carson Adirondack Ballet Theater Presents Coppelia the Magical Doll

In a small village on a balcony sits Coppelia, a magical doll with enamel eyes. Please join the Adirondack Ballet Theater, as they present their adaption of the renowned famous classical ballet "Coppelia”. Students ages 4-18; and professional guest artists will take the stage and delight audiences in their vision of Through a Child’s Eye – Our Coppelia Ballet. Let our dancers and the music by Tchaikovsky take you through Swanhilda’s adventures, when she enters Dr. Coppelius’s Workshop to find a vast array of dolls including rag dolls, ballerina dolls and much more and unveiling the secret of Coppelia. All while trying to awaken Franz, her true love, from a magical spell.