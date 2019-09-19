Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Cover Crop Workshop Flyer

Join us at SUNY Adirondack for an introduction to cover crop practices with a focus on soil health to protect natural resources while improving farm production. There will also be a field walk to learn about cover crop techniques for soil, nutrients, weed suppression and much more on the college’s market farm. Healthy soils grow strong crops which are the foundation of a farm, so cover up with cover crops! RSVP to Nick Rowell at 518-623-3119 by 9/13/2019.