CPR & AED Course

This will be a Heartsaver, CPR (adult, child and infant) and AED (automated external defibrillator) course that can be taken for general information or certification. During the course you’ll be instructed on proper technique to administer high-quality chest compressions on someone in cardiac arrest, the Heimlich maneuver, choking relief for both responsive and unresponsive individuals, AED operation and First Aid. The course will be donated by Middlebury’s Josh Dishaw, President and Founder of RESTART, LLC. medical education and his wife Meghan. If you would like a certification card, the American Heart Association charges $20 for them. We are excited to get together with members of the community to share this vital information.

Registration is required for this class. There will be a second class held on Saturday March 28. To register: http://www.ilsleypubliclibrary.org/event/heartsaver-cpr-aed-training/