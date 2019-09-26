Craft Brewing for Beginners

Thursday, September 26, 6-8pm, $19

Learn how to make your own favorite beer at home. This beginners course will show you the proper steps to successfully make beer in your kitchen. Instructor Reed Antis has over thirty years of experience in home brewing and teaching others how to brew themselves. This course will walk you through the process of preparing for your brew day, the brewing process and how to properly package your beer. You will leave the class ready to make your first beer, and this course will also help existing home brewers learn how to improve their brewing techniques.

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu