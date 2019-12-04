Paper Quilled Ornaments for Adults and Teens

Join us at the Indian Lake Library where we will be practicing our paper quilling techniques. If you haven't not yet given this fun craft a try, we hope you will come join us. Please call the library 518-648-5444 or stop in to sign up. There is no fee for this class, however, the supplies are limited to 10 attendees. There are 2 opportunities to join us!

Wednesday, December 4 @ 7 pm, Saturday, December 7 at 11 am