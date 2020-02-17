Crafts at the Museum

Crafts for kids of all ages. Make and race a clothespin race car. Design your own back yard with flowers, bugs and a picket fence. Take home a yarn apple. Tour the museum and win a prize for finding the strangest item in the museum. Free. Ages 5 years and up. All supplies are provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

These events are supported by Stewart's Holiday Match program.

The CCHA Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For moreinformation, visit www.clintoncountyhistorical.org or call 518-561-0340. Museum admission is freeand donations are accepted.