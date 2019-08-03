Creating Carousel/Star Books with Elaine Katz. #1492-0803. 1+1/2 days. Saturday 1pm-5pm. Sunday 9am-4pm.

Adirondack Folk School Creating Carousel/Star Books

Come learn how to create a beautiful 3D Carousel book. Carousel books are also known as star books because when they are opened all the way, they resemble stars. Each page is its own 3D scene. In this class, students will learn how to construct the basic pages of a Carousel book and experiment with creating different scenes.

Tuition $160. Member Tuition $130. Materials fee $25.