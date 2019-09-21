SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Saturdays, September 21 and 28, 8am-12pm, $89 (Course price includes a $20 materials fee)

Learn the art of creating stained glass objects. Experience cutting glass to fit a pattern, grinding, foiling and soldering the pieces. Students will have the opportunity to create two unique stained glass pieces. All levels are welcome.

Students should wear closed-toe shoes to class.

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu