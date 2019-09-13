Creating a Zero Waste Plan for Warren and Washington Counties

to Google Calendar - Creating a Zero Waste Plan for Warren and Washington Counties - 2019-09-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creating a Zero Waste Plan for Warren and Washington Counties - 2019-09-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creating a Zero Waste Plan for Warren and Washington Counties - 2019-09-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Creating a Zero Waste Plan for Warren and Washington Counties - 2019-09-13 09:00:00

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Glens Falls 21 Weeks Road, Queensbury, New York 12804

National Zero-Waste and recycling expert Dr. Seldman will offer a training on “Creating a Zero Waste Plan for Warren and Washington Counties” to enable residents and officials to practically apply Zero-Waste principles locally. Dr. Seldman is the director of the Waste to Wealth Initiative at the Washington, DC-based Institute for Local Self-Reliance.

The workshop is sponsored by the Clean Air Action Network (CAAN) of Glens Falls. Light refreshments provided. Donations accepted to help defray costs. Pre-registration is required. To reserve your place, please email gfnycaan@gmail.com or call 518-692-8242 by September 11th. Please include your name, any relevant affiliation, town or city, phone and email address.

Info

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Glens Falls 21 Weeks Road, Queensbury, New York 12804 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events
518-692-8242
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Creating a Zero Waste Plan for Warren and Washington Counties - 2019-09-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creating a Zero Waste Plan for Warren and Washington Counties - 2019-09-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creating a Zero Waste Plan for Warren and Washington Counties - 2019-09-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Creating a Zero Waste Plan for Warren and Washington Counties - 2019-09-13 09:00:00