National Zero-Waste and recycling expert Dr. Seldman will offer a training on “Creating a Zero Waste Plan for Warren and Washington Counties” to enable residents and officials to practically apply Zero-Waste principles locally. Dr. Seldman is the director of the Waste to Wealth Initiative at the Washington, DC-based Institute for Local Self-Reliance.

The workshop is sponsored by the Clean Air Action Network (CAAN) of Glens Falls. Light refreshments provided. Donations accepted to help defray costs. Pre-registration is required. To reserve your place, please email gfnycaan@gmail.com or call 518-692-8242 by September 11th. Please include your name, any relevant affiliation, town or city, phone and email address.