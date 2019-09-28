Creekside Natural Wellness Grand Opening

Join Curaleaf at the Creekside Natural Wellness to celebrate the grand opening of the wellness center with Dr. Todd Waldorf, Heather Osier LMT, Sierra Harrington LMT, Stephanie Lemieux LMT, and Luci Castillo Carpenter, Reiki Master.

Bring your friends and family to enjoy live music, refreshments and connect with your community of practitioners, patients and caregivers. All are welcome.

Ask state certiﬁed medical practitioners if medical cannabis might be right for you. Instant medical marijuana cards for those who qualify. Certiﬁcation costs will be discounted. Cash/check only. Patients please bring documentation of your qualifying diagnosis.

For more information contact: washabranner@curaleaf.com