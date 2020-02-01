Cross-Country Ski at Thomas MT

New twist on this year’s annual cross-country ski – we’re keeping it low!* The 8-mile RT trek will follow the base trails from Valley Woods to Edgecomb Pond and back, and will be led once again by adventurer extraordinaire and author, David Thomas-Train. *Possible ascent to the Cat Mt summit, if the snow/trail conditions allow.

Registration required – Email David with questions and/or to register: badtts@gmail.com. Free, donations welcome. Visit our Cat and Thomas Mtn. page for more info about the preserve and trails. Thomas Mt is part of the Cat and Thomas Mts Forest Preserve owned by NYS. The trailhead is located on Valley Woods Rd, a short distance off of Rt 11 in Bolton, 2 miles off of I-87, exit 24.