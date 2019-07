The Crown Point Central School Annual Class Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 12:00 pm at the Penfield Pavilion in Ironville. All teachers, students, and family are invited to attend. Come and renew old friendships and bring a dish to share. Class of 1959 is celebrating their 60th.

For more information call Laura Groshen at 518-495-9283 or Norma Russell at 518-597-3461.