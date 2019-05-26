Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration

to Google Calendar - Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration - 2019-05-26 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration - 2019-05-26 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration - 2019-05-26 09:30:00 iCalendar - Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration - 2019-05-26 09:30:00

Crown Point Town Park Crown Point, New York 12928

Sunday, May 26th:

(Ride Bracelet Day)

  • 9:30am – Ecumenical Church Service on steps of Congregational Church
  • 12pm – Park opens: Amusement Rides, food & vendors
  • 12p-5p – “Penelope the Clown” (sponsored by Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union)
  • 1p-4p – “Big Truck Show”
  • 2p-5p – “Stone Rose”, on the main stage
  • 6p-9p – “North Country Travelers” on the main stage

Dusk – Grand fireworks display over the park

Monday, May 27th:

  • 9a-12p – Solemn Cemetery Tour
  • 1pm – Park opens: Amusement rides, food & vendors
  • 1p-5p – “Penelope the Clown”
  • 2pm – 151st annual parade, “American Legion, Celebrating 100 Years”
  • 4p-6p – “Grit ‘N Whiskey” on the main stage

Info

Crown Point Town Park Crown Point, New York 12928 View Map
Community Events, Entertainment Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Kid Friendly Events, Live Music Events
518-585-6619
to Google Calendar - Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration - 2019-05-26 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration - 2019-05-26 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration - 2019-05-26 09:30:00 iCalendar - Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration - 2019-05-26 09:30:00