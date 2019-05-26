Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration
Crown Point Town Park Crown Point, New York 12928
Sunday, May 26th:
(Ride Bracelet Day)
- 9:30am – Ecumenical Church Service on steps of Congregational Church
- 12pm – Park opens: Amusement Rides, food & vendors
- 12p-5p – “Penelope the Clown” (sponsored by Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union)
- 1p-4p – “Big Truck Show”
- 2p-5p – “Stone Rose”, on the main stage
- 6p-9p – “North Country Travelers” on the main stage
Dusk – Grand fireworks display over the park
Monday, May 27th:
- 9a-12p – Solemn Cemetery Tour
- 1pm – Park opens: Amusement rides, food & vendors
- 1p-5p – “Penelope the Clown”
- 2pm – 151st annual parade, “American Legion, Celebrating 100 Years”
- 4p-6p – “Grit ‘N Whiskey” on the main stage
