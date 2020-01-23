Cult Film Nite: "Plan 9 From Outer Space"

Alice T. Miner Museum//Public Domain Base Image Plan 9 From Outer Space

Some people call it a camp masterpiece, some call it the "worst movie ever made," but nobody is neutral about Ed Wood's cult favorite "Plan 9 From Outer Space." The 1959 film, which combined sci-fi, noir and gothic horror to spin a wild tale about flying saucers and the resurrection of the dead, was filmed with a level of visible ineptitude that helps transform it into an unintentional comedy. It was also billed as Bela Lugosi's (posthumous) last film.

Come by and get spooky and silly with us--the winter nights are still awfully dark, so let's cheer this one up with some fun! This screening is free and open to all; refreshments will be served.