Alice T. Miner Museum Curator's Talk: Alice and William in Chicago, May 31st at the Alice

The most American of American cities, Chicago at the turn of the twentieth century embodied everything that people hoped and feared about modern life and the rapid changes they saw happening around them.

Director/Curator Ellen Adams will take you on a tour of Chicago during this pivotal era, when a young Alice Trainer and William Miner also first met and started their life together. We’ll visit some of the places and people that were important to them, and consider how their experiences in Chicago shaped their later life in Chazy. You’ll also have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at our upcoming exhibit on the Miners in Chicago, opening Museum Weekend!