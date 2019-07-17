Curiously Adirondack: Season 4
Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
Curiously Adirondack, the Adirondack video series that can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube, and Mountain Lake PBS, invites viewers to attend a viewing and reception at Saranac Village at Will Rogers on Wednesday, July 17 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring five new videos on the big screen. This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.saranacvillage.com or call 518-891-7117.