Curiously Adirondack: Season 4

Curiously Adirondack, the Adirondack video series that can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube, and Mountain Lake PBS, invites viewers to attend a viewing and reception at Saranac Village at Will Rogers on Wednesday, July 17 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring five new videos on the big screen. This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.saranacvillage.com or call 518-891-7117.