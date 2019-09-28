"Cutting Remarks" with Bill Torrey

to Google Calendar - "Cutting Remarks" with Bill Torrey - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Cutting Remarks" with Bill Torrey - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Cutting Remarks" with Bill Torrey - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Cutting Remarks" with Bill Torrey - 2019-09-28 19:30:00

Town Hall Theater 68 South Pleasant Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Join the NPR Moth Mainstage Performer and Four-Time Moth StorySlam Winner as he takes you on a jaunt through the real Vermont. Listen to a sixth generation native who logged for forty years share wicked funny stories of tall trees and devoted dogs, loyal friends and tolerated family, middle school dances and mean teachers. Tickets available at townhalltheater.org and at the door. Cash bar. Ages 16+

Info

Town Hall Theater 68 South Pleasant Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Entertainment Events
802-434-4293
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - "Cutting Remarks" with Bill Torrey - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Cutting Remarks" with Bill Torrey - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Cutting Remarks" with Bill Torrey - 2019-09-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Cutting Remarks" with Bill Torrey - 2019-09-28 19:30:00