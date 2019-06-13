CVPH June Summer Concert

BBP Bruce, Bill, Bobby hit the stage to kick off our 2019 Summer Concert series on our front lawn. This event is free and open to all. Pack a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the live music and food and refreshments from Mr. Ding-a-Ling. We’ve partnered with the Samuel F. Vilas Home to help showcase the wonderful work they do. CVPH will make a $500 donation to the Samuel F. Vilas Home as well as the The Foundation of CVPH.

Park at the CVPH Medical Office Building (on the Main Campus) at 206 Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh. No alcohol, smoking or glass containers are permitted.