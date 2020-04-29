CVPH - KFD Blood Drive

For More Information: Laura Paradise, Advanced EMT-Critical Care, Keene EMS: by Phone: (718) 414-4714, or Email: lparadise63@gmail.com

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (known regionally as CVPH) and the Keene Fire Department (KFD) EMS Squad are teaming up for an “Urgent Need” Blood Donation Drive event planned for this coming Wednesday, April 29th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Keene Fire Department (KFD-10858 Route 9N) in the hamlet of Keene directly across from the Keene Stewart’s Shop.

Blood donation needs are on the increase in the Northeast, New York Statewide at present and nationally due to the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic and also normal challenges and critical health care needs.

Both CVPH officials and KFD EMS specialists have recognized this critical need – and this Blood Donation Drive event is the result – and are encouraging healthy citizens in the nearby High Peaks and surrounding Adirondack region to please consider attending and donating blood of all types. The process typically is completed in less than an hour by CVPH Nursing Specialists (RN), is largely painless, safe and secure, but can truly lead to the saving of many, many lives in need.

“Here in the High Peaks - North Country region, many might think we’re far removed from the COVID-19 pandemic contagion, but the truth is our fellow citizens downstate and statewide desperately need our blood and blood plasma donations immediately,” stated Laura Paradise, Advance EMT-CC specialist and blood drive event coordinator for KFD, adding, “we need every healthy individual, adults 18 or older, to show up this Wednesday and donate to help save lives both near and far.”

Individuals who feel they may possibly have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus or are feeling ill, or with fever, cough, or flu like symptoms should stay home and monitor their health.

Primary parking is on the west or left side of the KFD building and/or nearby and the west or left side entrance of the building will be where donors should enter. A strict COVID-19 safe protocol will be kept including social distancing throughout and donors are encouraged to come wearing their own cloth masks and gloves – or they can be provided if necessary. Bringing your own masks and gloves helps preserve essential personal protective equipment (PPE) for the KFD and CVPH specialists on hand to coordinate the blood donation drive.

Donors will pass through the building and donation process in one direction and congregating in the parking lots or in groups while waiting to donate or following is not permissible under the current NYS and Federal Health Guidelines.