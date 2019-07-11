CVPH Summer Concert Series: Midnight Moonshine

With our Community Partner, Meadowbrook Healthcare.

University of Vermont Health Network - CVPH 75 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The open air concerts will be held on our front lawn the second Thursday of each month, June - September.  The 90-minute concerts are free of charge and open to all.  Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome. No alcohol, smoking or glass containers are permitted.

Mr. Ding-a-Ling will provide food and refreshments at each concert.  A portion of their proceeds will be donated to partner agencies as well as The Foundation.

Parking will be at the CVPH Medical Office Building (on the Main Campus) at 206 Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh

