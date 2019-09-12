CVPH Summer Concert: Movin' On

Movin' On are performing on the front lawn Thursday, September 12th from 6-7:30 pm.

This event is free and open to all. Pack a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the live music and food and refreshments from Mr. Ding-a-Ling.

We’ve partnered with the Champlain Valley Family Center to help showcase the wonderful work they do. CVPH will make a $500 donation to the Champlain Valley Family Center as well as the The Foundation of CVPH.

Park at the CVPH Medical Office Building (on the Main Campus) at 206 Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh.

No alcohol, smoking or glass containers are permitted.