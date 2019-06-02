Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk

Great Strides Walk 2019

For more than 30 years, Great Strides – the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event – has supported the Foundation’s mission to cure cystic fibrosis and raise awareness for this rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that makes it difficult to breathe and shortens lives.

Great Strides provides a fantastic opportunity for family, friends, students, and colleagues to come together and make a difference in the lives of people with CF. The event harnesses the power of people with a shared vision and encourages collaboration, team building, and leadership, as we collectively take steps to find a cure

Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds. Your support will help accelerate innovative research and drug development, as well as advance care and advocacy. Nearly every CF drug was made possible by the Foundation and because of funds raised from Great Strides, people with CF are living longer, healthier lives and pursuing their dreams.

CFF is going cashless! If making a donation the day of the walk we encourage you to bring your checkbooks or credit cards and avoid cash.

To register, go to the Great Strides website: www.cff.org/greatstrides