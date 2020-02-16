Daisy and the Doll: Story and Craft Workshop for Kids

Daisy and the Doll is a true story as told by Vermont’s African American storyteller Daisy Turner. The story takes place in Grafton, Vermont in the 1890s, when Daisy was 8 years old. Her teacher gave Daisy a doll and a poem to present at an end-of- school program, but instead of memorizing the poem, Daisy surprised everyone by reciting a poem of her own. Children will find out what happened next, and make a doll using wooden clothespins and other materials that Daisy would have had for making playthings.

The program is appropriate for children ages 4 to 8. Parents or caregivers are welcome to participate or visit exhibits.

Also on February 9, the museum’s award-winning multi-media exhibit Free & Safe: the Underground Railroad in Vermont, and Amassed & Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff will be open from noon to 5:00 p.m.

$10/adult; $8/children age 5 and up.