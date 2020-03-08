National Museum of Dance Dancers from the School of the Arts at the National Museum of Dance.

The Glens Falls Symphony’s 2020 Alfred Z. Solomon Colloquium Concert “Dance! Beats!” will be performed at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs.

The fourth concert of the GFS’s 2019-2020 season features tango music of legendary Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla; David Diamond’s Rounds for Orchestra; Bela Bartok’s vibrant Rumanian Dances with a special performance by ballet dancers from the School of the Arts at the National Museum of Dance, choreographed by Joan K. Anderson, co-director of the School of the Arts. Plus: Greenwich Village Portraits by David Amram (composer of the “Beat” generation) performed by world-renowned saxophonist Ken Radnofsky. Mr. Amram will read selections of “Beat” poetry and present historic photography of the legendary faces and places of the “Beat” generation.

Funding for the concert is provided by a grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust and a grant from Stewart’s Shops.

Single tickets to the concert: $30 Adults/$10 Students

Buy online at www.theglensfallssymphony.org, call the Symphony office at 518-793-1348 or

stop by the office upstairs in the LARAC Gallery building: 7 Lapham Place in Glens Falls. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.