Tannery Pond Center DJ David Sommerstein

Presented byTannery Pond Center. Rescheduled due to a winter storm! Put on your dancin' shoes and bring your best moves to this Dance Party with DJ David Sommerstein from NCPR’s The Beat Authority. Great grooves from all over the world! ADMISSION IS FREE - suggested donation $5. For more information visit www.tannerypondcenter.org