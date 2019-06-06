Nancy Langlois School of Dance Recitals

Plattsburgh High School Auditorium 1 Clifford Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Nancy Langlois School of Dance (34 Riley Avenue studio) will hold its annual dance recitals Thursday, June 6th and Friday, June 7th at 7:30 PM, Saturday, June 8th at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM and Sunday, June 9th at 2:00 PM at the Plattsburgh High School auditorium. Dancers ranging in age from three through adult will perform hip-hop, tap, jazz and ballet routines.

Plattsburgh High School Auditorium 1 Clifford Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
