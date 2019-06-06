Nancy Langlois School of Dance Recitals

Photo by Nancy Langlois School of Dance faculty

Nancy Langlois School of Dance (34 Riley Avenue studio) will hold its annual dance recitals Thursday, June 6th and Friday, June 7th at 7:30 PM, Saturday, June 8th at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM and Sunday, June 9th at 2:00 PM at the Plattsburgh High School auditorium. Dancers ranging in age from three through adult will perform hip-hop, tap, jazz and ballet routines.