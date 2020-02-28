David Finckel, Cello and Wu Han, Piano

to Google Calendar - David Finckel, Cello and Wu Han, Piano - 2020-02-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Finckel, Cello and Wu Han, Piano - 2020-02-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Finckel, Cello and Wu Han, Piano - 2020-02-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - David Finckel, Cello and Wu Han, Piano - 2020-02-28 19:30:00

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

We couldn’t celebrate the series’ 100th anniversary without including its most prolific artist, cellist David Finckel. For his 40th performance at Middlebury, Finckel joins his wife, acclaimed pianist Wu Han, in a program including Beethoven, Debussy, Mendelssohn, and Chopin. “Chamber music’s busy power couple” (New York Times) also performs the world premiere of a new work by Vermont-raised, prize-winning composer Pierre Jalbert, commissioned by the series to mark this special occasion. A Nelson Fund event, made possible with additional support from Performing Arts Series Society (PASS) members Marny and Rob Lichtenstein. Reserved seating.

Info

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
to Google Calendar - David Finckel, Cello and Wu Han, Piano - 2020-02-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Finckel, Cello and Wu Han, Piano - 2020-02-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Finckel, Cello and Wu Han, Piano - 2020-02-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - David Finckel, Cello and Wu Han, Piano - 2020-02-28 19:30:00