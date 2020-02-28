David Finckel, Cello and Wu Han, Piano

Lisa Marie Mazzucco David Finckel and Wu Han.

We couldn’t celebrate the series’ 100th anniversary without including its most prolific artist, cellist David Finckel. For his 40th performance at Middlebury, Finckel joins his wife, acclaimed pianist Wu Han, in a program including Beethoven, Debussy, Mendelssohn, and Chopin. “Chamber music’s busy power couple” (New York Times) also performs the world premiere of a new work by Vermont-raised, prize-winning composer Pierre Jalbert, commissioned by the series to mark this special occasion. A Nelson Fund event, made possible with additional support from Performing Arts Series Society (PASS) members Marny and Rob Lichtenstein. Reserved seating.