David Huddle and Gregory Spatz Book Release Readings

New England Review and the Vermont Book Shop present two Tupelo Press authors for a summer reading: David Huddle, the author of 21 books of poetry, fiction, and essays, will present his new novel, Hazel, and Gregory Spatz, a fiction writer, fiddler, and long-time NER contributor will present What Could Be Saved, his new collection of novellas and stories. Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public.

Vermont Book Shop 38 Main St, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
