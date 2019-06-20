David Huddle and Gregory Spatz Book Release Readings
Vermont Book Shop 38 Main St, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Molly Coffey
David Huddle and Gregory Spatz
New England Review and the Vermont Book Shop present two Tupelo Press authors for a summer reading: David Huddle, the author of 21 books of poetry, fiction, and essays, will present his new novel, Hazel, and Gregory Spatz, a fiction writer, fiddler, and long-time NER contributor will present What Could Be Saved, his new collection of novellas and stories. Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public.