David Huddle and Gregory Spatz Book Release Readings

New England Review and the Vermont Book Shop present two Tupelo Press authors for a summer reading: David Huddle, the author of 21 books of poetry, fiction, and essays, will present his new novel, Hazel, and Gregory Spatz, a fiction writer, fiddler, and long-time NER contributor will present What Could Be Saved, his new collection of novellas and stories. Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public.