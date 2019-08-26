David Prottas: From Ballet to Broadway

National Museum of Dance 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866

David Prottas, former New York City Ballet dancer and alum of Broadway hits Carousel and An American in Paris, will offer three events, a talk and two classes, the evening of Monday August 26.

For his Talk, Prottas will speak in the exhibition Art of the Dance: Posters from Hollywood's Golden Age.

6-6:45 pm. Suggested donation $10

Before the talk, Prottas will offer a ballet workout for non-dancers and fitness enthusiasts in Studio 3 of the Lewis A. Swyer School of the Arts.

5-5:45 pm. $10 (includes Talk)

After the talk, Prottas will offer an intermediate/advanced master class in Studio 3 of the Lewis A. Swyer School of the Arts.

7-8:30 pm. $20 (includes Talk)

