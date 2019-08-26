National Museum of Dance David Prottas: From Ballet to Broadway

David Prottas, former New York City Ballet dancer and alum of Broadway hits Carousel and An American in Paris, will offer three events, a talk and two classes, the evening of Monday August 26.

For his Talk, Prottas will speak in the exhibition Art of the Dance: Posters from Hollywood's Golden Age.

6-6:45 pm. Suggested donation $10

Before the talk, Prottas will offer a ballet workout for non-dancers and fitness enthusiasts in Studio 3 of the Lewis A. Swyer School of the Arts.

5-5:45 pm. $10 (includes Talk)

After the talk, Prottas will offer an intermediate/advanced master class in Studio 3 of the Lewis A. Swyer School of the Arts.

7-8:30 pm. $20 (includes Talk)

