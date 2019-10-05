Dead Creek Wildlife Day

Dead Creek Wildlife Refuge 966 VT-17, Addison, Vermont 05491

Dead Creek Wildlife Day offers something for everyone. The day is filled with wildlife demonstrations and guided nature walks. Come for an hour or stay for the day!

Free Admission and Parking

Activities include:

  • Live Critters
  • Waterfowl Calling Contest
  • Decoy Carving
  • Hunting Dog Handling
  • Fishing How-tos
  • Plus So Much More

And don't miss out on loads of family fun like...

  • Building Blue Bird Boxes
  • Face Painting
  • Nature Art and Crafts

Be sure to visit our new Visitor Center, featuring interactive displays and wildlife exhibits!

Dead Creek Wildlife Refuge 966 VT-17, Addison, Vermont 05491
Community Events, Family Events
802-759-2398
