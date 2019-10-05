Dead Creek Wildlife Day
Dead Creek Wildlife Refuge 966 VT-17, Addison, Vermont 05491
Dead Creek Wildlife Day offers something for everyone. The day is filled with wildlife demonstrations and guided nature walks. Come for an hour or stay for the day!
Free Admission and Parking
Activities include:
- Live Critters
- Waterfowl Calling Contest
- Decoy Carving
- Hunting Dog Handling
- Fishing How-tos
- Plus So Much More
And don't miss out on loads of family fun like...
- Building Blue Bird Boxes
- Face Painting
- Nature Art and Crafts
Be sure to visit our new Visitor Center, featuring interactive displays and wildlife exhibits!