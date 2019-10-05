Dead Creek Wildlife Day offers something for everyone. The day is filled with wildlife demonstrations and guided nature walks. Come for an hour or stay for the day!

Free Admission and Parking

Activities include:

Live Critters

Waterfowl Calling Contest

Decoy Carving

Hunting Dog Handling

Fishing How-tos

Plus So Much More

And don't miss out on loads of family fun like...

Building Blue Bird Boxes

Face Painting

Nature Art and Crafts

Be sure to visit our new Visitor Center, featuring interactive displays and wildlife exhibits!