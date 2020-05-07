Film: "Deep in My Heart"

Join us for this special movie series highlighting movies with a link to Saranac Lake and our Art of the Cure exhibit! Our final movie is "Deep in My Heart", a biographical musical about the life of operetta composer, Sigmund Romberg.

In the star-studded film--the cast includes Rosemary Clooney, Cyd Charisse, Vic Damone, Gene Kelly, and more!--Romberg comes to Saranac Lake! This event takes place in the John Black Room of the Saranac Laboratory Museum, and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.