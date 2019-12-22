Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart

to Google Calendar - Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart - 2019-12-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart - 2019-12-22 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart - 2019-12-22 15:00:00 iCalendar - Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart - 2019-12-22 15:00:00

Charlotte Congregational Church 403 Church Hill Road, Charlotte, Vermont 05445

Social Band, Burlington's lively band of singers, presents a concert combining ancient and modern-day songs and carols to honor this season, rich with the contrasts of light and dark, outer cold and inner heat. Join us for this contemplative and celebratory evening of song. There is no better time to join in song than when we are collectively yearning for a time to be still, to listen, to sing, to reflect and to celebrate.

Info

Charlotte Congregational Church 403 Church Hill Road, Charlotte, Vermont 05445 View Map
Live Music Events
802-355-4216
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart - 2019-12-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart - 2019-12-22 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart - 2019-12-22 15:00:00 iCalendar - Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart - 2019-12-22 15:00:00