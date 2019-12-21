Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart
United Church of Hinesburg 10570 Route 116, Hinesburg, Vermont 05461
Social Band
Social Band
Social Band, Burlington's lively band of singers, presents a concert combining ancient and modern-day songs and carols to honor this season, rich with the contrasts of light and dark, outer cold and inner heat. Join us for this contemplative and celebratory evening of song. There is no better time to join in song than when we are collectively yearning for a time to be still, to listen, to sing, to reflect and to celebrate.